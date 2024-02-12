Jay-Z and his daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, are spending quality time at Super Bowl LVIII.

The rapper, 54, and his little ones arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday. February 11, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. Before the game began, Jay-Z took Blue Ivy, 12 and Rumi, 6, onto the field.

Jay-Z rocked a purple and green NFL and Las Vegas-themed jacket and black pants paired with sneakers, sunglasses and a black beanie. Blue Ivy wore a black and orange letterman jacket she styled with denim cargo pants and sneakers. Rumi wore a black leather jacket and leggings with matching combat boots. While on the field, Rumi held a doll in her hands.

Neither Beyoncé, who wed Jay-Z in 2008, nor son Sir, 6, were spotted on the field alongside the trio.

Related: Beyonce and Jay-Z's Rare Family Photos With 3 Kids Hollywood royalty! Beyoncé and Jay-Z keep their lives at home relatively under wraps, but the A-listers have given glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, the “Love on Top” singer announced she was pregnant with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance […]

In addition to having quality time with his daughters, Jay-Z also attended the football game to support his pal Usher in the half-time show. Jay-Z’s production company, ROC NATION, is producing the star-studded performance, which will include Lil Jon, Ludacris and Alicia Keys.

“I think that he’s going to take his rightful place,” Jay-Z told Entertainment Tonight of Usher’s plans ahead of the game. “He’s one of the greatest performers we’ve seen in our time and I think he’ll take his rightful place.”

While Jay-Z has a hand in the half-time show behind the scenes, the Grammy winner has yet to perform on the world’s biggest stage. Beyoncé, 42, famously performed in 2013 at Super Bowl XLVII.

Jay-Z’s Super Bowl outing comes one week after Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy attended the Grammys in Los Angeles. Jay-Z was awarded with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. While on stage, he was joined by his eldest daughter. During his speech, the record producer called out the Recording Academy for snubbing Beyoncé for Album of the Year at last year’s ceremony.

“Think about that. The most Grammys. Never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work,” he said. “Some of you are going to go home tonight and feel like you have been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category. … But outside of that, we have to keep showing up.”

Related: Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Relationship Timeline: Photos Beyonce and Jay-Z tied the knot in 2008 and are parents of three — look back at their cutest moments together!

Beyoncé’s friend and former Destiny’s Child member, Kelly Rowland, shared her support for Jay-Z after he gave his criticism.

“Shawn Carter is one of the greatest men I know and his words ring so loud to me,” Rowland, 42, told ET earlier this week. “I couldn’t be more proud of him.”