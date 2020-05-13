Dancing queen! Blue Ivy got her groove on to her mom Beyoncé’s “Mood 4 Eva” song on Tuesday, May 12.

The singer’s stylist Manuel A. Mendez shared an Instagram video of the 8-year-old captioned, “#love.”

In the footage, the little one rocked a pink romper and lipstick while the Grammy winner sang, “Nala, sister of Naruba. Queen Sheba, I am the mother.”

Mendez’s social media upload came two days after Blue hilariously made headlines for crashing her grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson’s Mother’s Day message via Instagram.

When the fashion designer, 66, said, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers out there,” Blue interrupted from behind the camera.

“And don’t forget all the beautiful daughters, which I am one of them,” she said.

Beyoncé welcomed her daughter with husband Jay-Z in 2012, then gave birth to twins Sir and Rumi, now 2, five years later.

“Jay-Z and Beyonce have nannies for the kids and their assistants help out too, but they mostly try and bring the kids everywhere,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2019. “Blue always travels with Beyoncé and comes with her when she’s working. The twins are getting older and Beyoncé has been taking them out a little more too. … They’re a very tight-knit family and like to do everything together.”

The insider added at the time: “Jay-Z does a lot of daddy duty stuff and he takes Blue to school and things like that.”

Blue is “incredible” and reminds Mathew Knowles of Beyoncé, the record executive, 68, told Us exclusively earlier this month. “Sir, he just wants his world to himself. [His twin sister], Rumi, reminds me of [my daughter] Solange [Knowles].”

Blue has “already proven” that she will follow in her parents’ musical footsteps, he went on to tell Us.

“I think we all see that in her,” the Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story author explained. “Just like I saw it in Solange and Beyoncé when they weren’t growing up. They’re just about the passion because when we live in our passions, we do’t have to work a day in our lives. … I just want them to find their passions and put in the work ethic and they’ll be successful.”