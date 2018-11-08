Exclusive

Blue Ivy Has Been Performing ‘Since Birth,’ Beyonce’s Mom Gushes

By

It’s in her blood! Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter has been performing “since birth,” her grandmother, Tina Knowles Lawson, reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Though Blue shows signs of talent, Beyoncé’s mom says the 6-year-old “hasn’t decided yet” if show business is something she’ll pursue. “But whatever she wants to do, she will definitely be able to do it because she’s good at a lot of things,” says Lawson. For more on Blue’s love of singing and dancing, check out the video above.

Tina Knowles Lawson Blue Ivy Beyonce
Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

