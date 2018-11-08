Blue Ivy Has Been Performing ‘Since Birth,’ Beyonce’s Mom Gushes

It’s in her blood! Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter has been performing “since birth,” her grandmother, Tina Knowles Lawson, reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Though Blue shows signs of talent, Beyoncé’s mom says the 6-year-old “hasn’t decided yet” if show business is something she’ll pursue. “But whatever she wants to do, she will definitely be able to do it because she’s good at a lot of things,” says Lawson. For more on Blue’s love of singing and dancing, check out the video above.

