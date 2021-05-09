Like mother, like daughter! Zoë Kravitz, Gwyneth Paltrow and more celebrities come from famous families.

For example, the Big Little Lies star has a close relationship with her mom, Lisa Bonet, and she even recreated the Cosby Show alum’s iconic 1998 Rolling Stone magazine cover two decades later. While Bonet’s cover photo included a white button-down shirt, her daughter posed nude like one of the photos in her mother’s throwback spread.

“I think she was a little bummed when they used the shirt picture as the cover,” Kravitz explained to the magazine in October 2018. “It’s less about the picture and more about doing the thing my mom intended to do. That feels cool.”

The Divergent star joked that the cover was “technically [her] second” since her mom was two months pregnant in the original shoot.

Bonet is also the mother of two children with Jason Momoa — Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. The Red Road alum called her eldest daughter “well-balanced” in a 2014 Essence interview, gushing, “For a parent to have a child out in our insane world and not have to worry about her other than the general ‘may she always be protected’ — in terms of her making decisions for herself, I feel completely at ease with that, and that’s such a great thing.”

As for Paltrow, the Goop creator’s mom is actress Blythe Danner, and the mother-daughter pair acted together in The Seagull in 1994.

“I was hard on you during that,” the Will & Grace alum recalled in an April 2018 episode of her daughter’s podcast. “It came so damn easily to you, and I thought you had to sweat blood and tears to give a great performance and you never did. I wish I had recognized that. I wish I had recognized your otherness and embraced it. You know, I could cry about the fact that I didn’t.”

Paltrow, who shares daughter Apple and son Moses with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, replied that she “needed” her mom’s tough love at the time. The Clean Plate author noted, “I wasn’t that good at it anyway.”

The following year, Danner exclusively told Us Weekly that she tried to place “old-fashioned parental parameters” around Paltrow “that didn’t work.”

The Pennsylvania native explained, “She’s just extraordinary [now], although, I’m not that surprised, because growing up she was always fearless, always trying something new and different.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities with their famous moms, from Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford to Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.