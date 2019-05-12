Peggy Lipton is dead. The Twin Peaks alum died at age 72.

Lipton, mother of actress Rashida Jones and Kidada Jones, whom she shared with ex Quincy Jones, died of cancer, according to her children. (She and Quincy were married from 1974 to 1990.)

“We are heartbroken that our beloved mother passed away from cancer today. She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” Rashida, 43, and Kidada, 45, said in a statement to USA Today on Saturday, May 11. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

The statement also asked for privacy in the family’s time of grief: “We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now but we will say: Peggy was, and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us.”

Lipton — who was born in New York City ― began modeling at age 15 and made her television debut at age 19 on the sitcom The John Forsythe Show. She later went on to make appearances on hit series such as Bewitched, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour and The Virginian. She was well known for her work as flower child Julie Barnes in ABC’s The Mod Squad.

Fans flooded social media with their condolences following news of Lipton’s death. “Prayers going out to Actress ‘Peggy Lipton’ & Family/ She passed away at the age of 72🙏🏾! She was in the cast of The Mod Squad, & was Married 2Quincy Jones at 1 point/ Happy Mother s Day to all the moms in heaven,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added: “Loved Mod Squad. Saw her in other things too. Peggy Lipton had such a classy, gentle way about her.”

The former model was recently spotted with Rashida and Quincy at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, in January. The mother-daughter duo were promoting the Office alum’s Celeste and Jesse Forever with Andy Samberg.

