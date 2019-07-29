Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talk about their picture-perfect family — but when they do, they have the sweetest things to say about their brood.

The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress also has daughter Zoë Kravitz, whom she welcomed in 1988 with her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.

Not only have she and the musician maintained an amicable relationship since their split, but the Game of Thrones alum is on friendly terms with Lenny as well. In fact, the pair got matching statement jewelry in December 2018.

“I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on instagram love spreading the aloha,” Momoa captioned a shot with the “Low” singer at the time. “I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring. Check him out insta. Mahalo lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha j.”

That same month, Lenny referred to the actor as his “brother” while shouting out his Saturday Night Live appearance. “Doing his thing,” the Grammy winner wrote.

Zoë has a close bond with her stepfather, and she opened up about him in a 2018 Rolling Stone interview. She first met the Aquaman star, who now calls her Zozobear, when she was in high school. He joined her and her friends in drinking 40s at the time.

That same year, the Big Little Lies alum wrote Momoa a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram. “Love you papabear,” she captioned a sweet selfie with the Hawaii native. “Happy birthday ya rascal.”

He commented, “Love u bear.”

Keep scrolling to read what both Momoa and Bonet have had to say over the years about their relationships with Zoë and her younger half-siblings.