Still healing. Jason Momoa is grateful for fans’ continued support of his family amid his split from Lisa Bonet.

“Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children,” the 42-year-old actor wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 3, after attending The Batman’s New York premiere to cheer on stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz.

The Aquaman star, who shares daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, with Bonet, 54, added: “It’s hard enough separating in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy through these times. Aloha J.”

The Hawaii native gushed over Bonet’s 33-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, after watching her new superhero film.

“So excited for everyone to see @thebatman,” Momoa wrote via social media. “@zoeisabellakravitz your perfect as cat woman. I’m so proud of you. So excited for @snl next week you’re going to kill it.”

He pointed out that he “had a wonderful time” in the Big Apple with Zoë’s younger siblings. Momoa shared a series of snaps from the event, including behind-the-scenes moments with Zoë’s costars Colin Farrell and Paul Dano.

Lola and Nakoa-Wolf also posed for pictures with their dad in front of the Bat Mobile on the red carpet and stopped to talk with star Robert Pattinson, who plays the Batman to Zoë’s Catwoman.

Two days prior, Momoa publicly addressed his split, giving his estranged wife a shout-out while walking the Batman red carpet.

“We’re just so proud. Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies,” the Game of Thrones alum told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, March 1. “We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?”

The Dune star announced his separation from the Cosby Show alum in January after four years of marriage.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair wrote in a joint statement via Instagram. “And so ~ We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that ~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The duo — who began dating in 2004 before tying the knot in 2017 — noted that the love between them “carries on” despite their breakup.

“We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become,” they concluded. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail.”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential