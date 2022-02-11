Everyone’s drinking the Kool-Aid! Kylie Jenner, Lauren Conrad and more celebrities have chosen the name Wolf for their children in recent years.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave birth to her and on-again, off-again partner Travis Scott’s baby boy in February 2022. The reality star posted a black-and-white Instagram photo of her son’s hand four days after his arrival, captioned with a blue heart emoji.

Within the same week, the Los Angeles native shared the name “Wolf Webster” via Instagram Stories.

Prior to the Life of Kylie alum’s announcement, many of her social media followers believed that her and the rapper’s son was named Angel due to a series of supposed clues.

Not only did the former E! personality, who is also the mother of daughter Stormi, welcome her little one on the day of an angel number — a recurring sequence of the same digit — but many of her family members used angel emojis in their congratulatory comments. While celebrating her baby shower one month prior, Jenner also photographed a cross-stitch reading, “Angel baby.”

As for Conrad, the Hills alum gave her and William Tell’s second son, Charlie, the middle name Wolf when he was born in October 2019. Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass picked the same moniker for their son one month later, while Zooey Deschanel was the first to do so with husband Jacob Pechenik in 2017.

“It sounds like I’m a follower,” Conrad exclusively told Us Weekly of the matching names in November 2019. “They’re just both family names. Charlie, or Charles, is a family name and a name that my husband and I both really like, and then Wolf actually comes from his side. I found it on a really old trunk at his grandmother’s house and she was like, ‘Oh, yeah. We had a bunch of Wolves in our family,’ so it kind of stuck with me and I just liked it.”

The Laguna Beach alum, who also shares son Liam with the musician, went on to tell Us that they took “so long” to select a name.

“The only reason we picked it is because we couldn’t leave the hospital without doing so,” the California native explained at the time. “We needed to put something on the birth certificate, so for the first day and a half he didn’t have a name.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents who have included Wolf in their kids’ names, from Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet to Eve and Maximillion Cooper.