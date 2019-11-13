Celebrity moms and dads are going wild for the animal-inspired baby name Charlie Wolf.

Zooey Deschanel and her estranged husband, Jacob Pechenik, kicked off the trendy moniker when they welcomed their baby boy in 2017. He joined older sister Elsie Otter, and the New Girl alum explained their daughter’s name on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“We thought Elsie is, like, kind of a classic name,” the actress told Ellen DeGeneres in 2016. “A lot of people have grandmas and aunts name Elsie. And then, we were like, ‘You know, the middle name can be a little bit wild.'”

Lauren Conrad and William Tell welcomed their second little one in October 2019 — and named him Charlie Wolf as well. The Hills alum and her husband also share son Liam James.

When asked about the matching monikers at the time, Deschanel told Us exclusively, “That was so weird, right? I don’t think she knew it. We have a really good mutual friend, and she was like, ‘Did you know that Lauren Conrad …?’ I said, ‘No, that’s so funny!’ She’s like, ‘I don’t think she knew it.’”

The following month, another Charlie Wolf arrived — or rather, Charles Wolfe. Evan Bass told Us exclusively about his and Carly Waddell’s baby boy’s birth, and his nickname, at the time, saying, “Baby Charlie is healthy and delivery was fast and perfect straight into mommy’s arms! Everyone is doing well.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alums welcomed their daughter, Isabella, in 2018, and the erectile dysfunction specialist has three sons from a previous relationship.

Many other celebrities have opted for animal-themed names over the years. Not only did Kate Winslet, Alicia Silverstone and Liam Payne all name their sons Bear, but Busy Philipps and Jessica Simpson both named their daughters Birdie. Lion, Bunny, Phoenix, Koala have all been used as middle monikers, and singer Erykah Badu’s daughter’s first name is Puma.

As an honorable mention, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet welcomed their son in 2008 and named him Nakfa-Wolf.

Keep scrolling to check out all of the little Charlie Wolfs in Hollywood.