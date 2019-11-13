



Welcome to the world! Carly Waddell gave birth to her and Evan Bass’ second baby together, Charles Wolfe, on Tuesday, November 12, Us Weekly confirms.

“Baby Charlie is healthy and delivery was fast and perfect straight into mommy’s arms,” Bass, 36, told Us exclusively on Wednesday, November 13. “Everyone is doing well.” The little one arrived at 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 18 inches long.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced in May that they had another little one on the way after welcoming their daughter, Bella, in February 2018. Bass also has three sons from a previous relationship.

“Beer Belly, Bella Belly, BABY BELLY!!!” his wife captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “We so SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella’s little brother or sister will be here in November!!! (If you wonder why I haven’t been on social media as much…well, this is why!)”

The Bachelorette alum added with a post of his own: “OK, so I think I finally figured out what’s causing all these babies. Baby number 473ish coming soon! (Im currently carefully curating this babies Instagram page to be released with ointment line in 2054.)”

The following month, the couple, who met and fell in love on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, told Us Weekly exclusively how excited their toddler was about becoming a big sister. “Bella loves babies,” Waddell told Us in June. “She’s more maternal than I am, I think.”

Her husband went on to say, “Bella is going to freak out. [She] carries her babies around and hugs them and kisses them and just, like, brushes their hair.”

The little one doesn’t just have a soft spot for her dolls — she’s a momma’s girl as well! “It’ll be really interesting to see who she gravitates to more [later],” Waddell told Us exclusively in March. “Right now … she wants me all the time. But Evan’s like, ‘I know that’ll change one day!’”

Wells Adams helped reveal the sex of their baby in September when he popped out of a cake in a blue onesie during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

Waddell and Bass wed in June 2017 in Mexico.

People was first to report the news.