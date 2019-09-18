



It’s a … ! Pregnant Carly Waddell and Evan Bass announced the sex of their second baby at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion on Tuesday, September 17 — with Wells Adams’ help.

A life-size cake covered in blue and pink frosting was brought onstage during the ABC special, and the “Your Favorite Things” podcast cohost, 35, popped out wearing a blue onesie.

When the couple’s baby boy arrives, he will join his 19-month-old sister, Bella. Waddell, 33, and Bass 36, welcomed her in February 2018, less than a year after tying the knot.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced in May that they are expecting their second child. “Beer Belly, Bella Belly, BABY BELLY!!!” the pregnant star captioned her Instagram reveal. “We so SO EXCITED to FINALLY announce Bella’s little brother or sister will be here in November!!! (If you wonder why I haven’t been on social media as much…well, this is why!)”

The following month, the “Dream Train” singer opened up to Us Weekly exclusively how her daughter feels about becoming an older sister. “Bella loves babies,” the Texas native said. “She’s more maternal than I am, I think.”

Her husband added, “Bella is going to freak out. [She] carries her babies around and hugs them and kisses them and just, like, brushes their hair.”

Bass has been doting on the Bachelor alum during her second pregnancy after a tough first trimester, she told Us. “I was nauseous my entire pregnancy with Bella and I’m pretty nauseous again. So I say it’s not quite as bad as it was with Bella, but it’s still pretty dang bad,” Waddell explained. “He drives through In-N-Out for me whenever I want. If I really need some ice cream, he’s going to find me ice cream. He’s a good husband.”

The erectile dysfunction expert, who is already the father of three sons from a previous relationship, went on to say, “We’ve already established what she can eat and what she can’t eat. Every day is a different craving, of course. Honestly, we’re ordering out a lot. There’s not a lot of cooking going on in the house.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

