Joining the wolfpack! Bachelor in Paradise alums Carly Waddell and Evan Bass welcomed their second child together, Charles Wolfe, on Tuesday, November 12, only to realize the name wasn’t as unique as they had thought.

In her first Instagram post since the birth of her healthy baby boy, Waddell, 36, explained the inspiration behind their bundle of joy’s name and opened up about her “beautiful and unique delivery.”

“Charles is a beloved family name on both sides,” the “Dream Train” singer captioned the sweet photos from the hospital. “We wanted to incorporate the name wolf because he was born on a full moon and started howling the second he was born.”

Over the last few years, celebrities have taken a liking to the animal-inspired baby name. New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel started the trend when she and her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, had their son in 2017.

Lauren Conrad unknowingly followed the Almost Famous alum’s lead when she and her husband, William Tell, welcomed their baby boy in October 2019. Deschanel revealed to Us Weekly at the time that she was surprised by their children’s matching monikers.

“We have a really good mutual friend, and she was like, ‘Did you know that Lauren Conrad …?’ I said, ‘No, that’s so funny!’ She’s like, ‘I don’t think she knew it,’” she said.

Waddell and Bass appeared just as shocked that their newborn’s name was on trend. The Texas native noted on social media that adding their son to the Charlie Wolf pack “makes my grandfather seem even cooler than he already was!”

The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced that they were expecting their second child together in May and told Us shortly after that their 20-month-old daughter, Bella, was beyond excited for the new addition to their family. “Bella loves babies,” Waddell said. “She’s more maternal than I am, I think.”

Bass and Waddell exchanged their vows in June 2017 on the season 3 finale of the ABC dating series, and found out they were pregnant with Bella days later. The erectile dysfunction specialist also has three sons from a previous relationship.