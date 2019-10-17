



Great minds think alike? Zooey Deschanel shared her thoughts on Lauren Conrad naming her newborn son Charlie Wolf just two years after she did.

“That was so weird, right? I don’t think she knew it,” Deschanel, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, October 16. “We have a really good mutual friend, and she was like, ‘Did you know that Lauren Conrad…’ I said, ‘No, that’s so funny!’ She’s like, ‘I don’t think she knew it.’”

The New Girl alum, who recently partnered with Crocs, then noted that Charlie Wolf “is a really specific name.”

Conrad, 33, confirmed on October 9 that she and her husband, William Tell, welcomed their second child, Charlie Wolf. “Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!” she wrote on Instagram, accompanying a pic of a drawing of the growing family and their two dogs.

Conrad and Tell, who wed in 2014, are also the parents of Liam James, 2.

Weeks ahead of delivering her second child, the Hills alum posted a stunning shot of herself flaunting her baby bump while wearing a bikini. “Currently somewhere between ‘Get this baby out of me!’ and ‘Stay in there kid! We still have so much prep to do,’” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Deschanel, meanwhile, welcomed her youngest child, Charlie Wolf, with estranged husband Jacob Pechenik in 2017. In addition to being parents of the 2-year-old boy, Deschanel and Pechenik, 47, share daughter Elsie Otter, 4.

The former couple announced their separation on September 6 after four years of marriage. “After much discussion and a long period of contemplation, we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and coparents rather than life partners,” the pair told Us in a joint statement.

“We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children,” the statement continued. “Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Us reported that Deschanel is dating Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott after her split. A source told Us that they “had instant chemistry when they met” on the set of Carpool Karaoke, noting that they have “bonded over their love of music, film, theatre — and Christmas carols.”

Deschanel told Us on Wednesday that she has “definitely” incorporated Croc shoes into her date night look. “I think this [Brooklyn sandal] is a good one because it goes with everything,” she said. “The other thing too is, since I live in L.A., a lot of times I’m just driving all day long. It’s such a spread-out city, so I’ll be driving all day long, and I might have my clothes to change into to go somewhere and I love these shoes cause you can wear them out too.”

With reporting by Emily Rekstis