



Off the market! Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are dating after her split from husband Jacob Pechenik, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

The Property Brothers star, 41, revealed to Us on Friday, September 13, that he was attached but declined to offer the identity of his new girlfriend. “I am seeing someone,” he said. “I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that. It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Deschanel, 39, and Scott sparked relationship rumors on Friday when they were spotted holding hands in Silver Lake, California. However, their romance may not be as fresh as it seems.

The duo got silly in a series of photos shared via Drew Scott’s Instagram account on August 4. In the pics, the HGTV stars grinned in a car alongside the New Girl alum and her sister, Emily Deschanel. “Brothers and sisters everybody sing,” Drew captioned the post. “Quick, we need a band name for @carpoolkaraoke !!! #carpoolkaraoke #siblingsthatsing.”

Earlier this month, Zooey announced her split from Pechenik, 47, after four years of marriage. “After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” the two said in a joint statement to Us on September 6. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The estranged couple share daughter Elsie, 4, and son Charlie, 2.

Jonathan, for his part, previously dated Jacinta Kuznetsov, whom he confirmed his breakup from in April 2018. Drew explained to Us at the time that “they knew that they weren’t right together.”

