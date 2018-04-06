Jonathan Scott Jacinta Kuznetsov split

Jonathan Scott is single again. The Property Brothers star has split from longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov, he shared on Instagram on Friday, April 6.

“When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights. We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives,” the HGTV host, 39, captioned a photo of himself and Kuznetsov, 29, with baby elephants. “Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction. There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

She also took to Instagram, sharing a photo of him in Grinch makeup. “An abundance of love for J has been a beautiful and rewarding time of my life. However, life is funny and sometimes chapters change and this one has. We have deep love and respect for one another but have gone separate ways,” Kuznetsov explained. “I lovingly reflect on everything we accomplished together and am so proud of who he is and the love we gave each other. We will continue to be apart of each others lives as friends, and never stop planning what greatness we can create in this world. (Makeup by me, when I made him the Grinch)”

While his twin brother Drew Scott is getting married to Linda Phan this Spring, Jonathan told Us Weekly in January that he and Kuznetsov were not rushing to the altar. “Not right now … my girlfriend and I have been dating for two years and just having a blast,” he said at the time. “It’s been great.”

And, as he was promoting the brothers’ new projects with Habitat for Humanity, Scott told Us on Monday, April 2, that he and Kuznetsov had been “focusing on Drew and Linda and supporting them.”

“I’ve got speeches to write and bachelor parties to plan and all of that, and we’re filming Brother vs. Brother, so it’s been a crazy whirlwind with more cross country travel than you can imagine,” he told Us.

