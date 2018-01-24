Slow and steady! Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott and girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov are taking things one step at a time. The couple, who have been together since 2015, won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

“Not right now,” Scott, 39, recently told Us Weekly. “My girlfriend and I have been dating for two years and just having a blast … It’s been great.”

Despite their busy schedules, the Dream Home author and the producer always make each other feel special and appreciated. “She will buy a greeting card and tuck it into my pocket or put it into my suitcase,” Scott told Us in November 2017. “I’ll be at a hotel and pull out my toiletry bag and find a little note from her. She’s my No. 1 supporter.”

Although they haven’t caught the wedding bug yet, Scott added that he and Kuznetsov will soon “have big shoes to fill” as twin brother Drew is preparing to tie the knot with his fiancé, Linda Phan — the pair is set to walk down the aisle in May, the same month that Prince Harry will wed Meghan Markle.

“The royal family asked us if we could just combine [the two weddings] to save money,” the realtor joked. “We’re actually going to do a double-date wedding.”

As previously reported, the Christmas Day Parade actor and the philanthropist got engaged in December 2016. The reality star told Us last November that the couple are seeking out a venue in Italy for the happy occasion.

“We’re coming up with some handcrafted fun stuff for everybody, designing the cake and designing different aspects of what we want the ceremony to look like,” Drew, who along with his twin has a long-running partnership with Habitat for Humanity, explained. “There are a lot of elements going into it, but the main thing for us is we want to spend time with our family and friends and celebrate.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!