Drew Scott is ready to give wedding planning a whirl. Now that he’s completed his stint on Dancing With the Stars, the Property Brothers personality, 39, and fiancée Linda Phan, 32, “will get into full gear,” he reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding “it’s an exciting time for Linda and me!”

With the May date and Italian location set, the pair are venue hunting (Phan is hoping to lock down a historical setting) and considering smaller details.

“We’re coming up with some handcrafted fun stuff for everybody, designing the cake and designing different aspects of what we want the ceremony to look like,” says the reality star, who, along with twin brother Jonathan has a long-running partnership with Habitat for Humanity. “There are a lot of elements going into it, but the main thing for us is we want to spend time with our family and friends and celebrate.”

And look good while they’re doing it. While Phan hasn’t chosen a dress — “I think once we lock down a location, everything else will be easier,” she tells Us — Scott has given a good amount of thought to his wedding day wardrobe. “I’m Scottish,” he explains, “so there will definitely be a kilt utilized.”

A few of his best moves will be employed as well. Scott, a fourth place finisher on this season of Dancing With the Stars, hasn’t stopped his rehearsals. “I want to keep practicing,” he says, “so I’m ready for my first dance with Linda.”

