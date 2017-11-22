It’s safe to say that Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott has never been happier. The 39-year-old home improvement superstar and his twin brother, Drew Scott, are watched by millions of fans in more than than 150 countries. And he’s madly in love with producer girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov, who understands his busy schedule.

“She will buy a greeting card and tuck it into my pocket or put it into my suitcase,” Jonathan tells Us Weekly. “I’ll be at a hotel and pull out my toiletry bag and find a little note from her. She’s my No. 1 supporter.”

Stars Who Got Their Start on Reality TV

Jonathan isn’t just traveling for his HGTV shows. He and Drew are the latest to be named Habitat Humanitarians, the highest recognition offered by Habitat for Humanity. Together, the siblings will serve as ambassadors for the nonprofit as they continue to participate in Habitat builds across the United States and Canada.

“Me and Drew know how to stretch a budget on our show, but that’s nothing compared to what Habitat can do,” Jonathan tells Us. “The way they get their volunteers in there, keep their labor costs down and get vendors to donate materials . . . These guys know where to put their money so they can get as many families into houses as they possibly can.”

Dancing With the Stars Winners Through the Years: Mirrorball Champs From 2005 to Now

Jonathan and Drew don’t just contribute to the charity with hammers and nails. When the brothers were filming in Texas, they donated $250,000 of brand new furniture and decor to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. “That benefited all the folks in the area that were affected by the hurricanes,” Jonathan says. “Houston definitely needed that.”

Celebrity Real Estate

The experience has been equally rewarding for Drew, who finished in fourth place on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars alongside pro partner Emma Slater. “I know how special it is to have a place to call home. It’s a safe place to sleep at night and a place for families to grow and build futures,” he tells Us. “Everyone deserves this.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!