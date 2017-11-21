Drew Scott and Emma Slater’s time on Dancing With the Stars came to an end on the Monday, November 20, episode but the Property Brothers star is extremely thankful for his time on the show — and his new body!

Scott told Us Weekly after the show he lost a total of 34 pounds and he has a plan to stay in shape.

“I’ve always been a pretty healthy guy but I haven’t done as much cardio as I should’ve,” Scott, 39, said, adding that he plans on doing more sports to keep the new body. “That’s how I like to get my cardio and in the meantime put some muscle back on. I lost a lot of muscle!”

His wife-to-be, Linda Phan, loves the new look! “She’s like, ‘Oooh, hello abs,’” he told Us. However, she better be ready to dance around the house — he doesn’t plan on stopping!

“I just feel great. I have more energy and I’m not stopping dancing,” he said. “I’m going to be the most annoying person ever because I’m going to dance everywhere I go. My brother’s going to be like, ‘Stop dancing on the show already!’”

However, he is ready to drop the diet. “We’re going to go out and I’m going to eat a lot of food tonight,” he told Us. “I want a burger, a hot dog, and sushi.”

Scott will dance one last time during the finale with the rest of the season’s celebs, including the finale three: Jordan Fisher, Lindsey Stirling and Frankie Muniz.

The finale of Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Tuesday, November 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

