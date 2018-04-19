It wasn’t meant to be. Property Brothers’ Drew Scott gave Us an update on his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, who recently split from longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov.

“Our family is really close and we’re all here to support each other,” Drew, 39, told Us Weekly and other reporters at WE Day on Thursday, April 19, at The Forum in Inglewood, California. “I mean, the main thing for him and Jacinta, they knew that they weren’t right together. They’re good people, but they’re not right together.”

The realtor added that Jonathan and Kuznetsov, 29, are “still friends” after announcing earlier this month that they had called it quits. Jonathan confirmed the split on April 6, writing via Instagram, “There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each theory as friends wherever we go.”

Although his brother is going through a rough patch, Drew and his fiancée, Linda Phan, are preparing to tie the knot in Italy next month. However, Jonathan will likely attend the celebration solo.

“Jonathan hates being set up, so no, we’re not [going to help him try to find a date],” Drew noted to Us. “He’s just coming to spend time with our family and friends.”

As for Drew and Phan? The couple are excited to exchange vows and expand their family shortly after. “We’re not in a mad rush, but we definitely want to have kids soon,” the It Takes Two author revealed. “We’re looking forward to having kids.”

Drew previously spoke to Us about his upcoming nuptials earlier this month. The Dancing With the Stars season 25 alum said he’s especially excited to “look into Linda’s eyes when she walks down the aisle, and knowing that’s the lady I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

The HGTV star added: “I’m going to be crying like a fool. But I knew from the moment I met her that she was the one for me.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane.

