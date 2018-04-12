The countdown to the wedding on! In just a few weeks, Drew Scott will make fiancée Linda Phan, 33, his wife.

“We’re excited,” the Property Brothers host, 39, says in the new issue of Us Weekly of their Italian destination wedding in May.

The HGTV star, who recently built Habitat for Humanity homes in Nashville with twin and co-best man Jonathan (their brother, J.D., will bear witness too), says he can’t wait to show off moves he learned on Dancing With the Stars in 2017, when he takes to the dance floor with his bride.

“I had no dance experience before,” Drew says. “But now we just want to dance every day. It’s definitely something we’ll be doing for life.”

But what’s most anticipating? “Looking into Linda’s eyes when she walks down the aisle.” he says. “And knowing that’s the lady I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

“I’m going to be crying like a fool,” he adds. “But I knew from the moment I met her that she was the one for me.”

And with most of the planning done, Drew reveals the one detail he and his love of eight years are using to truly personalize their union: “We are making our wedding rings from scratch!”

