



Congratulations are in order! Lauren Conrad gave birth to her second child with her husband, William Tell, on Wednesday, October 9.

“Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a pic of a drawing that featured the family of four.

The Hills alum, 33, announced in April that she was pregnant. “It’s been hard to keep this one to myself!” she captioned an Instagram upload at the time. “Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year.”

In the maternity shot, the former reality star smiled while cradling her baby bump in a floral outfit. She showed off her budding belly in a striped yellow dress later that month.

The Laguna Beach alum, who married the musician, 39, in 2014, welcomed their first child three years later.

“He’s here,” the Fame Game author wrote on Instagram in July 2017, along with a cross-stitch depicting her family of three. “We’re so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!”

In May, the California native revealed on an episode of her “Lauren Conrad: Asking for a Friend” podcast that she struggled while breast-feeding her baby boy, which made her feel “ashamed” and “like a bad mom.”

“I felt like I was failing at something that should come really naturally and it was really difficult for me,” the Paper Crown designer admitted.

Conrad added of her early days as a mom: “When you’re not sleeping, that’s a form of torture. You’ll literally lose your mind to the point where I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m qualified to watch a baby right now. I don’t know if I should be left alone with my child. I haven’t slept in three days. I’m so tired.’”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!