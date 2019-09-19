



‘Tis the season of love! Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers’ star Jonathan Scott may have started dating in the summer, but the couple connected over their mutual enjoyment of holiday tunes.

“Jonathan and Zooey had instant chemistry when they met on set,” an insider explained to Us Weekly of their time together on Carpool Karaoke. “They’ve bonded over their love of music, film, theatre – and Christmas carols.”

And that’s not all! The insider notes that the New Girl alum, 39, and the home improvement guru, 41, “have a similar sense of humor” and “became friends and started texting and talking on the phone and it blossomed from there.”

Plus, the pair “didn’t go into it thinking it was romantic,” the source added. “They both love music. She loves old music and he has loved learning about her favorite music. They think the same things are funny. It’s a very new relationship. They live in different places and they both work a lot but when they do get together it has been a lot of fun and they are excited to see where it goes.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us earlier this month that Deschanel and Scott are dating. The news came just days after the Elf actress announced her split from estranged husband Jacob Pechenik.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” the former pair said in a joint statement to Us.“We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The exes share daughter Elsie, 4, and son Charlie, 2.

“She has been separated from her ex for several months,” the source explained to Us. “She’s very private when it comes to her relationship and her family. Zooey and Jacob took a long time deciding not to be together and they are both committed to their kids and co-parenting. They realized they weren’t supposed to be together but things are very amicable.”

Scott, for his part, had a long term relationship with Jacinta Kuznetsov, from whom he split in early 2018.

With reporting by Brody Brown

