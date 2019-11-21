



Oops! Lauren Conrad copied Zooey Deschanel’s baby name, Charlie Wolf, after her son’s October arrival — but says the matching monikers are just a “coincidence.”

“It sounds like I’m a follower,” the Hills alum, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting the Little Market Pop-Up Shop with Hannah Skvarla on Wednesday, November 20. “They’re just both family names. Charlie, or Charles, is a family name and a name that my husband and I both really like, and then Wolf actually comes from his side. I found it on a really old trunk at his grandmother’s house and she was like, ‘Oh, yeah. We had a bunch of wolves in our family,’ so it kind of stuck with me and I just liked it.”

The philanthropist added, “It took me so long to figure out a name, and the only reason we picked it is because we couldn’t leave the hospital without doing so. We needed to put something on the birth certificate, so for the first day and a half he didn’t have a name and I was, like, really stressed about picking it.”

The California native and her husband, William Tell, who also share 2-year-old son, Liam, announced their second son’s arrival on Instagram on October 9. “Our baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell has arrived!” the Infamous author captioned her reveal.

Deschanel, 39, who named her son Charlie Wolf in 2017, told Us exclusively how “weird” the coincidence was the following week. “I don’t think she knew it,” the New Girl alum revealed at the time, noting that Charlie Wolf “is a really specific” choice. “We have a really good mutual friend, and she was like, ‘Did you know that Lauren Conrad…’ I said, ‘No, that’s so funny!’ She’s like, ‘I don’t think she knew it.’” The actress also shares 4-year-old daughter, Elsie, with her estranged husband, Jacob Pechenik.

But the trend didn’t stop there. Earlier this month, Bachelor in Paradise alums Carly Waddell and Evan Bass welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Charles Wolf. “Charles is a beloved family name on both sides,” the “Dream Train” singer, 34, explained on Instagram. “We wanted to incorporate the name Wolf because he was born on a full moon and started howling the second he was born.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane