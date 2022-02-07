Congratulations to Kylie Jenner! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave birth to baby No. 2 with Travis Scott on Wednesday, February 2.

“💙 2/2/22,” the new mom captioned a photo of her baby’s hand holding her own announced on Sunday, February 6.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that the reality star was pregnant with her second child, and she debuted her baby bump via Instagram the following month.

Kendall Jenner “wasn’t shocked” by her sister’s pregnancy news, the 25-year-old model told Jimmy Fallon in September.

“She called me, and I answered the phone and she just had her little sonogram — a picture of her sonogram,” the 818 Tequila creator recalled during her appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I felt like it could happen someday soon. … I was excited. It was very exciting. It’s just a blessing.”

The Los Angeles native added that she considers herself a “fun aunt” to her numerous nieces and nephews, although she told Vogue in March 2018 that her bond with Stormi is extra special.

Kylie and Scott, 30, welcomed the now-3-year-old in February 2018, and Kendall called the moment “a different [kind of] exciting” compared to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian’s children’s births.

“She’s my baby sister who I grew up with,” Kendall explained to the magazine at the time. “We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob [Kardashian] and Khloé; Brandon [Jenner] and Brody [Jenner]; Burton [Jenner] and Casey [Jenner], and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.”

One year after Stormi’s arrival, Kylie confirmed that she and Scott had split. The on-again, off-again couple continue to coparent and now have an “unconventional” relationship, a source exclusively told Us in August.

“It really works for both of them,” the insider explained at the time. “All of the fighting from the past has simmered.”

The pair “don’t put a label” on their relationship, another source told Us in May, adding, “They’ve been like this for years. Travis will be at all holidays, everything to do with Stormi, but he and Kylie don’t call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. There are no expectations between them. There are no requirements in their relationship, it’s the way it’s always been.”

