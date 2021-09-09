After keeping her first pregnancy private, Kylie Jenner is letting fans into her experience this time around.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, is giving her and Travis Scott’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, a sibling. The reality star debuted her baby bump the following month.

“@travisscott,” the Los Angeles native captioned touching footage in September 2021 of herself showing the rapper, 30, a positive pregnancy test, bringing their toddler to an ultrasound appointment and telling Kris Jenner the news. Kylie also gave glimpses of her budding belly in a crop top, a cutout black dress and more.

The Life of Kylie alum ended the Instagram video with a clip of Stormi kissing her bare stomach. “Baby!” the little one exclaimed.

Stormi is “so excited” to be a big sister, a source exclusively told Us later that same week, adding, “Stormi almost understands that she is going to be a big sister. She knows there is a baby in the belly!”

Kylie has been vocal in the past about her plans to give her daughter a baby brother or sister.

“I see myself having four kids,” the makeup mogul told Kim Kardashian in a January 2020 YouTube video. “I just don’t know when. I don’t have a timeline for this, and I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator was focused on Stormi at the time, telling Kim, 40, that her voice has become “so clear and cute.” Kylie gushed, “I love that I can bribe her with anything if I say that I have Poppy or a Troll coming.”

Nine months later, the E! personality told James Charles that Stormi is “the best baby of all time,” explaining, “She’s so smart beyond her years. I’m excited for her to grow up, but I’m really sad at the same time.”

The Kylie Skin creator wanted another baby “so bad,” she added in the October 2020 interview. “I want more so bad, I actually think about it every day. I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning. I don’t have a time [when] that will happen.”

Keep scrolling to see the expectant star’s baby bump progress ahead of her second child’s arrival.