Baring her bump! Kylie Jenner showed her pregnancy progress while making a New York Fashion Week appearance on Thursday, September 9.

“So excited to support my friends @revolve on their amazing New York Fashion Week presentation,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, captioned a red carpet photo from the event via Instagram. The Los Angeles native showed her stomach in a cropped white top, which she paired with black pants, an orange coat and matching heels.

The reality star gave a closer look at her outfit on her Instagram Story, showing herself snacking before the night out and zooming in on her shoes.

Jenner first showed her baby bump in public on Wednesday, September 8, in a white dress and matching accessories while out to dinner. The former E! personality captioned Instagram outfit photos with an angel emoji.

Khloé Kardashian commented that the makeup mogul looked like a “living legend,” while BFF Stassie Karanikolaou gushed, “Hot mama.”

Us Weekly reported last month that the Kylie Cosmetics creator is expecting baby No. 2 with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott. She confirmed the news on Tuesday, September 7, with an Instagram video showing her positive pregnancy test, her ultrasound appointments and adorable cameos from her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

When Jenner was pregnant with the now-toddler in 2017, she kept her upcoming arrival under wraps, waiting to show baby bump photos until after Stormi’s February 2018 arrival.

“I shared so much of my life [on reality TV],” the Kylie Skin creator explained of her secrecy during the KUWTK reunion in June. “I was also really young when I got pregnant and it was just a lot for me, personally. I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public, too. I think it was just something I needed to go through by myself.”

Kendall Jenner called this the “best decision” at the time, telling Andy Cohen: “This is obviously a theory — I’ve never been pregnant, and I’m sure there’s studies on this — but I think that the more at peace you are when you are pregnant, that goes into your child. I think it’s a reflection of even her daughter today, and how amazing and beautiful she is, is just because Kylie was so at peace in her pregnancy. I really do think it was the best decision.”

