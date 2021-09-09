Wearing white! Kylie Jenner publicly showed her baby bump progress for the first time since her pregnancy reveal — and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was glowing.

The reality star, 24, stunned in a skintight white dress that put her budding belly on display, as well as a matching coat. The Los Angeles native completed the look with white heels and a white purse after dining at Carbone in New York on Wednesday, September 8.

Us Weekly reported last month that the former E! personality is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. Jenner confirmed the news on Tuesday, September 7, with an Instagram video.

“@travisscott,” the Life of Kylie alum captioned the social media upload, which gave glimpses of her positive pregnancy test and sonogram shots. The expectant star’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, made an adorable appearance to share the news with Kris Jenner.

“Are you pregnant?” the talent manager, 65, asked in the heartwarming footage while looking at ultrasound photos. “This is one of the happiest days of my life!”

The toddler is “so excited,” a source exclusively told Us on Wednesday. “Stormi almost understands that she is going to be a big sister,” the insider said. “She knows there is a baby in the belly!”

Kylie is “feeling amazing” ahead of her baby’s arrival, the source went on to tell Us. “She is so happy for her family. Travis is beyond thrilled. They both have wanted this for a long time. … Travis and Kylie have never been closer. The baby has absolutely brought them even closer together.”

The on-again, off-again couple don’t have a “traditional relationship,” another source previously told Us in May, explaining, “Travis will be at all holidays, everything to do with Stormi, but he and Kylie don’t call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. There are no expectations between them. There are no requirements in their relationship, it’s the way it’s always been. … They don’t call each other asking where they are, Kylie and Travis are both allowed to do whatever they want, but they have a huge amount of love for each other. … It works for them.”

The makeup mogul started dating the rapper, 30, in 2017, and they welcomed their baby girl in February of the following year.

Keep scrolling to see the Kylie Cosmetics creator’s public baby bump debut.