Trying to keep up with Kylie! Before the news that Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott broke, fans speculated that another miniature Kylie was on the way.

Several Twitter, Instagram and TikTok users have shared their conspiracy theories about why they believed the reality star was pregnant based on her outfits, Instagram photos, a lack of alcohol consumption and even her nail colors.

TikToker @emilycschwartz shared her supposed evidence that pointed to Jenner’s pregnancy news on August 11. “Kylie Jenner is pregnant and I have receipts,” she told her followers in a video that has since been shared more than 25,000 times. “Yesterday was her birthday and she ‘posted’ this picture of her wearing a green dress, posted a video in it and the most important part of these pictures are her nails.”

“What color are they here? They’re pink,” Schwartz continued in her post. “Kimmy [Kardashian] made a little bit of a boo-boo. You can’t really see it here [in a picture Kim posted via Instagram Story] … if you look over here in the corner, [her nails] are green. She did not get her nails done in the middle of the day, she had a birthday party, which, by the way, not one person posted a picture from. This girl is everywhere. Stassie [Karanikolaou], baby, didn’t post a picture of her. OK, something’s up, something’s weird. … It smells like baby.”

Some eagle-eyed fans first began suspecting something was up while watching the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special in April 2021. At the end of the two-part special, the sisters and momager Kris Jenner gathered around to take tequila shots together as the credits rolled. While Kylie held a shot glass too, fans wondered if she actually drank the alcohol after seeing a snap via Instagram of her sisters downing their drinks without her.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is pregnant on Friday, August 20.

“She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant,” one insider exclusively told Us at the time. “She has always wanted another kid close to [her daughter] Stormi’s age.”

The E! reality personality welcomed Stormi in February 2018 after initially keeping her pregnancy a secret.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the Kylie Swim designer wrote via Instagram at the time. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Scroll below to see fans’ wildest theories that they knew Kylie was pregnant before the big reveal: