The end is here! Keeping Up With the Kardashians is officially coming to an end, but first, it’s time for the reunion.

On Thursday, June 17, part one of the reunion kicked off with Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner sitting down together with Andy Cohen — and not holding back.

During the reunion, Cohen, 53, touched on all the hot topics, including the recent news that Kim, 40, had filed for divorce from Kanye West. The estranged pair share four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. During the June 10 finale of the longtime E! reality show, the Skims creator opened up more about the split.

“I just feel like I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I’ve wanted to, and I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible, but I don’t have a life to share that with,” she told Kris, 65, during the episode. “Like, I do — obviously my kids and everything — but am I just going to sit here and think, ‘OK, my kids fulfill me and I’m good?’”

Kim added that she was OK at first with West, 44, moving “from state to state,” but after her birthday in October 2020, she changed her tune.

“After turning 40 this year, I realized like, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,’” the Selfish author explained. “To me, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want. I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone who wants to work out with me.”

The reunion special also gave Kim the opportunity to shed light on her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, her future as a lawyer and more. Meanwhile, Kylie, 23, opened up about her own relationships — with both Travis Scott and Tyga — and her insecurities through the years.

