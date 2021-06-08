Still family. Kim Kardashian shared a sweet message for her estranged husband, Kanye West, on Tuesday, June 8, to mark his 44th birthday.

“Happy Birthday. Love U for Life,” Kardashian, 40, captioned a family photo via Instagram. She also shared a slew of photos of West to her Instagram Stories, including one of him as a kid, one of him with their children and a photo of the former couple.

Kardashian, 40, married West, 43, in a romantic ceremony held at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, in May 2014. Together, they welcomed four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 21 months.

Us Weekly confirmed on February 19 that Kardashian officially filed for divorce. The news comes after Us revealed in January that Kardashian was “done” with her marriage to West.

“They have both been living separate lives for many months now,” a source told Us exclusively. “Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now.”

Over the course of 2020, the longtime pair encountered several ups and downs in their marriage. The Yeezy designer, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017, had several public outbursts and briefly visited a Wyoming hospital for “anxiety” after apologizing for his actions.

While a source told Us Weekly that his behavior had “taken a toll” on Kardashian, the duo were working on determining “some sort of resolution for the two of them and their family.” Despite their plans to resolve their issues, a separate insider revealed to Us at the time that the duo “had been talking about divorce” months before West began behaving erratically in public.

In the wake of their separation, Us confirmed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hired Laura Wasser, a high-profile attorney whose previous celebrity clients included Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie, to help finalize her divorce settlement before she formally files. A second source told Us that Wasser, 52, has “been on retainer and actively working” for Kardashian since last summer.

“She has grown up a lot this past year and is studying the law so she can really make change and provide a better world for her kids,” a third source said. “Kanye isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world, their world views no longer line up.”