Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Been Discussing Divorce for Months

Figuring out what’s best for them. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going through a tough few weeks, but the conversation about their future has been ongoing, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Kim is not leaving the relationship because of this current situation, but before this situation, over the last three months or so, they had been talking about divorce,” an insider tells Us about the relationship between the reality star, 39, and the rapper, 43. “Kim has wanted to make this marriage work and so has Kanye. They both still love each other and there is still some interest in making this marriage work but in recent months it has looked way less likely.”

The source adds that all of her focus is on getting West healthy and taking care of the kids. The couple, who married in 2014, share four children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months.

“There is no conversation about divorce until he’s able to be in a better mental space,” the insider continues. “Really, there’s little to no contact between Kim and Kanye right now.”

The Yeezy designer raised eyebrows during his first presidential campaign rally on July 19. During his tearful speech, he said that he and his wife had considered aborting North. Following the South Carolina event, he went on a Twitter rant, making multiple comments about Kardashian, their kids and Kris Jenner. He also seemingly accused his wife of cheating with Meek Mill and claimed he had been “trying to divorce” her for two years.

On July 22, the day after his Twitter comments, the KKW Beauty founder spoke out about his rants in a statement via Instagram, publicly confirming for the first time that he was suffering with bipolar disorder.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” the Skims designer wrote. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

On Saturday, July 25, the producer apologized to the reality star via Twitter.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he wrote. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

With reporting by Brody Brown