Facing the facts? Kim Kardashian is weighing her options after Kanye West spilled private details about their family life during his first presidential campaign rally and subsequent Twitter sprees.

“Kim doesn’t want to divorce Kanye,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She envisioned spending the rest of her life with him, but at this point she has to get real for the sake of the family. The kids are the priority.”

The Yeezy designer, 43, turned heads with tearful revelations during his campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday, July 19, two weeks after announcing that he was joining the race for the White House. During his speech, he discussed slavery, Bill Cosby and abortion, admitting that he and Kardashian, 39, considered ending her first pregnancy before their 2014 wedding. The couple now share four children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months.

“I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child,” he said to the audience with tears in his eyes. “I almost killed my daughter.”

In the aftermath of his political event, the “Heartless” rapper made headlines with more allegations against his wife and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Monday, July 20. The next day, he claimed that he’d been considering a divorce from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for nearly two years.

“They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me,” he tweeted (and subsequently deleted) on Tuesday, July 22. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform’ I got 200 more to go This my lady [sic] tweet of the night … Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me.”

The Kardashian family believes the Chicago native has “crossed a line” with his recent tweets, and an insider previously told Us that the KKW Beauty founder “has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce” in the wake of her husband’s public revelations. On Tuesday, she broke her silence on the state of the Grammy winner’s mental health amid his campaign.

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “[Kanye] is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.”