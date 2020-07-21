Kanye West posted a picture with his and Kim Kardashian’s four children following his shocking South Carolina campaign rally.

“West children will never do playboy west,” the rapper, 43, wrote via Twitter on Monday, July 20, alongside a photo of himself holding son Psalm, 14 months, while son Saint, 4, and daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, stood by.

The tweet came after the Chicago native’s since-deleted rant about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, allegedly “trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock” him up.

“If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why,” the Grammy winner tweeted, going on to write that Kris Jenner was “not allowed” around his brood and Kardashian “would never photograph [North] doing [P]layboy and that’s on God.”

After deleting his tweets, the “All of the Lights” rapper concluded, “DONDA coming this Friday, referencing his upcoming album.

The social media rant came one day after West held a rally in South Carolina as part of his White House bid. In addition to speaking about Harriet Tubman and Michael Jackson, the fashion designer said he talked to Kardashian about having an abortion when she was pregnant with their eldest daughter.

“We talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand,” the Yeezy creator said on Sunday, July 19. “She brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. … She stood up and she protected that child. … I almost killed my daughter.”