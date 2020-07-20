Too real for the reality stars. Kanye West broke down in tears during his first presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina — and the Kardashian family is feeling the heat.

“The Kardashians and people close to Kanye are definitely concerned,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The “Stronger” rapper, 43, held his first official campaign event on Sunday, July 19, two weeks after announcing that he was joining the presidential race. During his rambling speech, he touched on everything from slavery to abortion, calling out figures like Harriet Tubman and Bill Cosby in front of a packed crowd. While he spoke, the Yeezy designer wore a bulletproof vest and revealed that he didn’t “give a f–k” if he won the election or not.

“I’m not here to win,” he explained. “I care that there are homeless people in front of the Gucci store.”

Most shocking of all was the Chicago native’s impassioned rant against abortion and his claims that he and his wife, Kim Kardashian, discussed ending her first pregnancy. The couple tied the knot in May 2014, nearly one year after welcoming daughter North. They also share son Saint, 4, daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 14 months.

“I’m gonna tell you what was in my mind,” he said, remembering the phone call when Kardashian, 39, told him she was pregnant. “She was crying. She said, ‘I just came from the doctor.’ Cause I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand. … I almost killed my daughter.”

The Grammy winner teared up as he recalled how his journey to fatherhood echoed his own upbringing, and later admitted that he would feel “at peace” if Kardashian decided to end their marriage after his controversial remarks.

“I know people that are 50 years old that didn’t have children, that didn’t have that child, that never got to experience the level of joy that I experience having a child,” he said. “So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child.”

West confirmed his candidacy for presidency via Twitter on July 4 and filed paperwork to the Federal Election Commission days before his first rally. He appeared on the primary ballot in Oklahoma and “genuinely believes he can make the country better.”

“That sentiment is not a publicity stunt,” a source told Us earlier this month. “He really believes that.”