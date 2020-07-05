Standing by Kanye West? Some celebrities are! On Saturday, July 4, the rapper, 43, took to Twitter to make a big announcement: He’s running for president against President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” the designer wrote. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

Kim Kardashian, retweeted her husband’s message, adding an emoji of an American flag. A source told Us Weekly exclusively shortly after his announcement that the KKW Beauty founder, 39, is completely standing by his decision.

“Kanye has been planning this for years and Kim has known about his aspirations and has been supportive,” the insider shared. “Kanye is passionate about arts and education and wants to support in any way he can.”

Both West and Kardashian have been vocal over the years about their support for Trump, 74. In May, the Georgia native implied that he will be voting for the former reality star again.

“I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on,” he told GQ magazine at the time. “And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here! Jesus Is King was No. 1! I was told my career would end if I wasn’t with her [Hillary Clinton]. What kind of campaign is that, anyway? That’s like if [Barack] Obama‘s campaign was ‘I’m with black.’ What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion? Everybody make their own opinion! You know?”

A second source revealed to Us that the producer “has not registered as a candidate” to get on state election ballots and missed the deadline for Indiana, New York and Texas.

