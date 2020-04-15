Kanye West is ready to wear his Make America Great Again hat for another four years in support of Donald Trump.

“I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on,” the “Runaway” rapper, 42, said in an interview for his GQ May 2020 cover story. “And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here! Jesus Is King was No. 1! I was told my career would end if I wasn’t with her [Hillary Clinton]. What kind of campaign is that, anyway? That’s like if [Barack] Obama‘s campaign was ‘I’m with black.’ What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion? Everybody make their own opinion! You know?”

West added that he’s impressed with how real estate has flourished while Trump, 73, has been in office.

“I buy real estate. It’s better now than when Obama was in office. They don’t teach you in school about buying property. They teach you how to become somebody’s property,” West said.

The Illinois native has been vocal about his support for Trump over the past four years. West defended his political affiliation during his controversial speech on Saturday Night Live in September 2016.

“There’s so many times when I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, if I was concerned about racism, I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago,” the Grammy winner said on stage at the time.

West later met with Trump in New York City at Trump Tower in December 2016 — one month after the president was elected into office.

The “I Love It” rapper clarified his political views in October 2018 and vowed to take a step back from politicsafter he came under fire for designing T-shirts for the Blexit (“black exit”) campaign.

“I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer,” he tweeted at the time. “I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.”

West added, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”