He’s still a fan! Kanye West openly expressed his support for President Donald Trump in a new slew of tweets — even saying they’re like brothers.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” the “Famous” rapper, 40, tweeted on Wednesday, April 25. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

The 21-time Grammy winner elaborated on his political views in another tweet and voiced his respect for former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. “If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you,” he continued. “For people in my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too.”

West then clarified his political views and revealed he doesn’t align with one particular party. “I love when people have their own ideas. You don’t have to be allowed anymore. Just be,” he wrote. “Love who you want to love. That’s free thought. I’m not even political. I’m not a democrat or republican.”

He added: “no race religion or political party can argue with the power of love.”

But not so fast! Kim Kardashian seemingly didn’t approve of her husband’s latest Twitter rant. “my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does,” West noted later on Wednesday. “I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”

Even so, West posted a photo of himself sporting a “Make America Great Again” soon after.

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

The Yeezy designer has vocalized his admiration for Trump, 71, in the past. West reportedly told DJ Ebro Darden via a phone call on Monday, April 23, that he “loves Donald Trump.”

West made headlines in December 2016 for meeting with Trump after he won the presidency. The “Gold Digger” rapper chatted with the real estate magnate at Trump Tower in New York City and the duo posed for photos together after. “We’ve been friends for a long time,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum told reporters at the time. “Life, we discuss life.”

