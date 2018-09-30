Wrong crowd! Kanye West came under fire after delivering a speech in support of President Donald Trump during his Saturday, September 29, appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The 41-year-old rapper wore a red Make America Great Again hat as he sang praises of the commander in chief, 72, during the closing credits of the show’s season 44 premiere.

“They bullied me backstage. They said, ‘Don’t go out there with that hat on.’ They bullied me and then they said I’m in the sunken place!” he said. “I think the universe has balance. 90 percent of news are liberal. 90 percent of TV, L.A., New York, writers, rappers, musicians, so it’s easy to make it seem like it’s so, so, so one-sided.”

“The blacks want always Democrats, you know, it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out of the home and promote welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan,” West continued. He then sang, “I wanna cry right now. Black man in America, supposed to keep what you’re feeling inside right now.”

The Yeezy designer then expressed his support for Trump. “There’s so many times when I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, if I was concerned about racism, I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago,” he quipped. While some audience members applauded, they were quickly overshadowed by booing. Chris Rock could be heard laughing in an Instagram Story clip he posted of West’s remarks.

West hasn’t shied away from discussing his admiration for the president in the past. Back in April, the Grammy winner made headlines for tweeting about his close bond with the hotel magnate.

“You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” he wrote at the time. “We are both dragon energy. He is my bother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Trump retweeted the “Heartless” singer’s remarks. “Thank you Kanye,” he wrote. “Very cool!”

