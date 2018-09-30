Saturday Night Live host Adam Driver was overshadowed by talk of Pete Davidson’s engagement to Ariana Grande — including a joke about getting the singer pregnant — during the season 44 premiere on Saturday, September 29.

Pete’s Summer, Part I

Davidson elaborated on his whirlwind romance during a “Weekend Update” segment and joked about the lengths he’s willing to go to make it work. “Last night I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs,” he said. “I believe in us and all, but you know, I just wanna, like, make sure that she can’t go anywhere.”

Davidson later quipped about signing a prenup, so the pop star can’t take half his sneakers, and about the relationship’s longevity: “Like, if we break up and we won’t — we will — but we won’t. No, I’m kidding.”

Pete’s Summer, Part II

Driver’s monologue was mostly a bore as he lamented having to listen to cast members talk about their summers. However, when Davidson appeared on stage, the Girls alum changed his mind. “Oh, you don’t wanna hear about my summer,” the comedian argued, to which the host replied: “No, actually you’re the one person whose summer I really wanna hear about.” Davidson — who got engaged to Grande in June — kept him and the audience guessing as he winked and quickly scurried away.

Jealous Much?

Davidson’s love life came up again in a sketch with Kyle Mooney. “At the end of last year, I thought, ‘Maybe it’s finally happening.’ But then this summer happened,” he said, referring to the betrothal. Mooney copied his costar’s look and attitude to make a statement. He even got a “hot celebrity girlfriend” in Wendy Williams, with whom he adopted a pet pig (Grande and Davidson have a piglet named Piggy Smalls). After embarking on a grisly duel to settle their beef, Davidson and Mooney became friends again.

Good Brett Hunting

The audience let out an audible gasp when Matt Damon walked out as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who alternated between screaming and crying as he delivered his headline-making testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee and called himself a “keg is half-full kind of guy.” A special appearance from Rachel Dratch, a cardboard cutout of Alyssa Milano (who acknowledged the cameo on Instagram) and a jaw-dropping turn for Kate McKinnon as Lindsey Graham took the cold open to an even higher level of wow.

Introducing Ye

Musical guest Kanye West first performed in a Perrier water bottle costume alongside Lil Pump as he rapped, “I’m a real freak, I need a real freak,” in “I Love It.” The rapper was later joined by Teyana Taylor for a rendition of her song “We Got Love,” which he produced, and he closed out the show while wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

Watch Your Back, Betty Cooper

In addition to roasting Kavanaugh, McKinnon’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg pointed out that she has been alive so long, she’s starting her life cycle over and is going through puberty. “I’ve got all sorts of feelings about Riverdale,” she told Colin Jost during “Weekend Update.” “That Cole Sprouse — he’s looking like a snack to me.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

