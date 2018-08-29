Kanye West has an answer for Jimmy Kimmel nearly a month after the late-night host asked him if President Donald Trump cares about “any people at all.”

“I feel that [Trump] cares about the way black people feel about him, and he would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this,” the 41-year-old said during an appearance on Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI on Wednesday, August 29. “He will do the things that are necessary to make that happen because he’s got an ego like all the rest of us, and he wants to be the greatest president, and he knows that he can’t be the greatest president without the acceptance of the black community.”

West was seemingly left speechless during his August 9 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live after Kimmel brought up his support for Trump and his previous comments about former President George W. Bush. “You so famously, and so powerfully said, ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people,'” Kimmel said. “What makes you think that Donald Trump does — or any people at all?”

After the rapper stayed quiet for a moment, Kimmel cut to commercial. West responded to the controversy on Twitter at the time, claiming that he “wasn’t stumped.”

“Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question,” he tweeted on August 11. “The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation.”

Kimmel was quick to reply to the rapper on Twitter: “Not every question warrants an immediate answer. Some answers need to be considered and a talk show with time constraints is a difficult place to do that. I know how much Kanye cares and I am so impressed by what he is doing quietly and without fanfare to help those who need it.”

During his radio appearance on Wednesday, West also got choked up as he addressed and apologized for the controversial remarks he made to TMZ in May, including calling slavery a “choice.”

“I have never really approached or addressed the slavery comment fully, and it’s not something for me to over-intellectualize,” he said. “I could present in a way more calm way, but I was ramped up. And I apologize. That happens sometimes when people are—I’m not blaming mental health, but I’m explaining mental health.”

West added: “I don’t know if I properly apologized for how the slave comment made people feel … I’m sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment, and I’m sorry for people who felt let down by that moment.”

