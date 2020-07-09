Live from New York, it’s the funniest celebs Saturday Night Live can find!

Alec Baldwin, Cameron Diaz and more stars have had some of the most memorable moments on the longtime comedy show — and haven’t been afraid to get a little weird with it. In recent seasons, Baldwin has gained widespread praise for his spot-on impression of President Donald Trump. While the recurring political parody has been a consistent hit with fans, the It’s Complicated star has had his reservations about the comedic bit.

“I can’t imagine I would do it again,” Baldwin told USA Today of the impression in June 2019. “I just can’t. They should find somebody who wants to do it. They’re all my dear friends and I love going there, but the other thing is that I’m going to go to work this fall in a way I haven’t done in a while. … SNL just crushes my weekends, and now weekends are going to become much more precious to me because that’s time with my kids.”

Three months later, he doubled down on his distaste for putting a silly spin on the controversial political figure. “I don’t want to do it anymore,” he told SNL alum Kevin Nealon during an episode of his YouTube series, Hiking With Kevin. “It’s not doing anything good or bad for [Trump]. … When I’m there, I feel funny. Because every minute I’m doing this is time that gets taken away from the cast.”

Diaz, for her part, has become a holiday season staple at the show since appearing in the November 2014 sketch, “Back Home Ballers.” One year after the song went viral, SNL writers Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly gave fans insight into the idea behind the Bad Teacher star’s hilarious hit.

“It is a little like putting all of your eggs in one basket,” Kelly said of filming the skit with a heavy hitter like Diaz.

Scroll down to relive more of the most hilarious celebrity cameos on SNL!