In Yeezy we trust? Kanye West has formally entered the presidential, weeks after announcing his plans to run in the 2020 election.

The “Stronger” singer, 43, who is currently with wife Kim Kardashian in the Dominican Republic, is officially a presidential candidate on the Oklahoma ballot.

His placement on the ballot came hours after West filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, New York Magazine reported on Wednesday, July 15. The form shows West’s party as the “BDY” and has no listed affiliations of committees or organizations.

A public affairs officer for the Oklahoma Board of Elections told the outlet that a representative for the rapper appeared in front of the Oklahoma Board of Elections on Wednesday, which was the last day independent presidential candidates could file to be on the ballot in the southern state.

His representative turned in the statement of candidacy and paid the $35,000 filing fee. The candidacy statement has since been posted online and shows West’s signature, notarized in Miami on Wednesday. The Georgia native’s residence is listed as a home in Wyoming.

Oklahoma marks the first ballot that West has successfully been added to after missing the deadline for Indiana, New York and Texas earlier in the summer.

The father of four announced his plans to run for president on July 4. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION,” West tweeted at the time.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively on July 9, that the musician “genuinely believes he can make the country better” as the president of the United States.

“That sentiment is not a publicity stunt,” the insider said. “He really believes that.”

The Grammy winner has already revealed his model for the county if he wins. West told Forbes on July 8 that he wants to use the fictional kingdom of Wakanda from Black Panther as his guide “because it’s the best explanation for what our design group is going to feel like in the White House.”

The same day a source told Us what the fashion designer will work to change once in office.

“Kanye believes in supporting big-business tax breaks but also more stimulus and opportunities for minorities and Black people,” the insider explained. “He believes in massive education reform and wants to build world-class infrastructure projects.”

West has received mixed reactions to his decision to run in the upcoming election against President Donald Trump and democratic candidate Senator Joe Biden, but his wife is standing by his side.

“Kanye has been planning this for years and Kim has known about his aspirations and has been supportive,” a source told Us exclusively in July. “Kanye is passionate about arts and education and wants to support in any way he can.”