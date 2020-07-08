With just four months until the 2020 presidential election, Kanye West announced a bid for the White House — and while he has not officially filed campaign paperwork, he has a plan in mind.

“Kanye believes in supporting big-business tax breaks but also more stimulus and opportunities for minorities and Black people,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He believes in massive education reform and wants to build world-class infrastructure projects.”

With that in mind, the Grammy winner “believes he can be a bridge between Republicans and Democrats,” according to the source.

West, 43, tweeted on Saturday, July 4, that he is “running for president of the United States,” adding the hashtag “#2020VISION.” Tesla CEO Elon Musk was among the first to endorse the rapper in a race against incumbent Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, replying, “You have my full support!”

Election forecaster Rachel Bitecofer, however, is not as confident in the Yeezy designer. “His whole reputation is divisive and controversial,” the senior fellow at the nonpartisan Niskanen Center tells Us of West, who previously threw his support behind Trump, 74.

