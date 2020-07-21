Picking up the pieces. Kim Kardashian is reeling in the wake of her husband Kanye West’s recent behavior.

“She’s tried so hard to help him, but now Kim and her family feel as though he’s really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly and sharing private family matters with the public,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She feels helpless at this point.”

The “Gold Digger” rapper, 43, raised eyebrows on Sunday, July 19, when he held his first campaign rally since announcing his run for president. While speaking to a crowd in North Charleston, South Carolina, he shared details of a private conversation that he had with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, while she was pregnant with their first child, North, now 7.

“We talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand,” he recalled. “You know, these pills, you take it and it’s a wrap, the baby’s gone.”

West — who also shares Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months, with Kardashian — went on to falsely claim that Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves” and rambled on about guns, Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby. He wore a bulletproof vest throughout his hourlong rally and repeatedly yelled at attendees who clapped in the middle of his speech.

The Grammy winner came under fire once again the next day when he went on a since-deleted Twitter rant in which he targeted Kardashian, her mother, Kris Jenner, and the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, as well as Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour and actor Shia LaBeouf.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” West tweeted on Monday, July 20. “If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why.”

The Yeezy designer also shared a screenshot of a text message he sent Jenner, 64, in the midst of his Twitter firestorm that read, “This Ye. You ready to talk now. Or are [you] still avoiding my calls.”

A source previously told Us exclusively that the “Kardashians and people close to Kanye are definitely concerned” about his recent actions. They have yet to publicly speak out.