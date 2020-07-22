Preparing for the future. Kim Kardashian is getting her house in order following Kanye West’s controversial comments about aborting their first child and subsequent Twitter rant.

“Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

While the couple has had their ups and downs in the past, another source says she has “wanted to make it work.”

The insider adds that Kardashian, 39, hasn’t gone forward with divorce in the past “because of their children.”

West, 43, made headlines during his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, on Sunday, July 19, in which he revealed that the couple almost terminated Kardashian’s first pregnancy. The couple shares four children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months.

“I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child,” the “I Love It” rapper told the crowd on Sunday. “She had the pills in her hand … I almost killed my daughter.”

One day later, West, who is currently in Wyoming, prompted speculation when he tweeted, then deleted, shocking allegations about his wife and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” he tweeted on Monday, July 20. “If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why.”

The designer slammed Jenner, 64, as well, and said that she and her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, are “not allowed” to be around his children.

After the concerning tweetstorm, a source told Us on Tuesday, July 21, that the Skims creator is “deeply upset” with her husband after “talking about their personal life and for making matters that are very personal to them and their family public.”

A second source added that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has “tried so hard to help him, but now Kim and her family feel as though he’s really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly. She feels helpless at this point.”

Kardashian and West tied the knot in May 2014 in a ceremony in Florence, Italy. The couple wed 11 months after welcoming North in June 2013.