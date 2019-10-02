



Couldn’t be better! Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, are in a good place despite his recent fight with Scott Disick on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Kris and Corey are doing great, and Corey is really in love and obsessed with Kris,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He always tries to make her happy and be supportive of her.”

Jenner, 63, and Gamble, 38, have kept a relatively low profile since they began dating in 2014. However, the tour manager made waves during the September 22 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when he spoke out about “spanking” Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, 7.

“If P scratch me, I’m whipping her ass,” he said after the little girl scratched her nanny in the face.

The Flip It Like Disick star quickly came to his daughter’s defense. Gamble then doubled down, telling Disick he would “give her a spanking for sure. … Whipping is that discipline!”

The Talentless apparel creator replied: “Don’t ever talk about a child like that! Get the f–k out of here.”

Kardashian, who also shares sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, with Disick, made her thoughts on the matter clear on Twitter. “In my opinion, beating children is not [how] to ‘get your kids in check,’” she wrote while the episode aired. “When children are hurting or frustrated, the answer is not to physically hurt them. … They’re children and she was clearly hurting inside so hurting her physically is not going to make anything better. How do we not know better by now?!”

The 40-year-old Poosh founder added: “I am very proud of my kids and being a parent isn’t always easy, but we do have consequences that don’t involve physical harm.”

Khloé Kardashian weighed in too. “When it comes to discipline and your children…. no one should judge,” the 35-year-old reality star tweeted. “Everyone should do what’s best for their family. We all may parent differently but I would always respect how my sisters choose to discipline. #KUWTK.”

Jenner, for her part, previously gushed about her relationship with Gamble. “He’s great. Corey is so easy and, at the same time, so smart and intelligent,” she told Us in July 2018. “He’s always one step ahead of me, and he loves the kids, and the kids love him, and he loves the grandchildren. He really is such a great guy.”

The momager was previously married to Caitlyn Jenner from 1991 to 2015. She started dating Gamble a year after separating from the 69-year-old Olympian.

