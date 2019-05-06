Kris Jenner, is that you? The momager looked like a new woman at the 2019 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6 — and she has daughter Kylie Jenner to thank!

The 63-year-old revealed on the pink carpet that her youngest daughter encouraged her to ditch her classic hairstyle to complete her Tommy Hilfiger look for fashion’s biggest night.

“A couple of hours ago Kylie decided that I should be blonde,” Kris told E!’s Zuri Hall on Monday. “No black hair on the carpet this year.”

The businesswoman arrived at the fashion benefit with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, by her side. The twosome started seeing each other back in 2014.

“He’s great. Corey is so easy and at the same time so smart and intelligent,” Kris gushed to Us Weekly in July 2018. “He’s always one step ahead of me, and he loves the kids, and the kids love him, and he loves the grandchildren. He really is such a great guy.”

Kris’ daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian are also expected to attend the Met Gala on Monday. The mother-of-six traditionally waits for her kids at the top of the stairs before she enters The Metropolitan Museum of Art at the annual event.

In addition to her bold blonde bob wig, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opted for a pantsuit instead of a dress on Monday.

“My advice to anybody going to Met Gala in the future is wear pants because I’m so comfortable,” Kris told E! on Monday, noting that she is channeling David Bowie.

She added: “It’s how I dressed all through the ‘80s.”

Scroll through to see photos from Kris and Gamble on at the Met: