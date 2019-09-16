



Scott Disick is coming to his daughter’s defense. The reality star screamed at Corey Gamble when he spoke about “spanking” his and Kourtney Kardashian’s 7-year-old, Penelope.

“I am shocked about last night,” the Poosh creator, 40, said in a confessional during a sneak peek of the Sunday, September 22, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The reality star was shown sitting at a dinner table with Disick, 36, Gamble, 38, and his girlfriend, Kris Jenner, when the tour manager said, “If P[enelope] scratch me, I’m whipping her ass.”

“My daughter?” the Flip It Like Disick star asked. When the Georgia native said he would “give her a spanking for sure,” the Talentless creator repeated, “My little daughter?”

Gamble replied, “Whipping is that discipline!”

Disick fired back, saying, “Don’t ever talk about a child like that! Get the f–k out of here.” He and Kardashian split in 2015 and coparent Mason, 9, Penelope and Reign, 4.

The New York native isn’t the only member of the famous family to butt heads with the Gamble. In May, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West confronted him about his mysterious background.

“Kanye texts Corey something along the lines of, ‘Look, we don’t know you. We’ve never met any of your family members,’” the KKW Beauty creator said on the E! show.

Khloé Kardashian agreed, adding, “I agree with that statement from Kanye. We don’t know anything about Corey like that.”

Jenner, 63, who has been dating Gamble since 2014, called West’s texts “rude” and said that she “would never disrespect someone like that.”

Gamble opened up about his lack of transparency later in the episode, telling the Revenge Body host, 35: “A person like me gets criticized for not talking about their business. … I’ve been so secretive in a lot of significant people’s lives and I don’t talk about it because it’s not my place to talk about it. Blabbermouths f–k up their lives for themselves and others.”

He went on to say, “My best friend slash the lady who raised me died in November. I don’t really bring people around y’all. … I keep everybody separate.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

