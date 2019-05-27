Man of mystery! After confronting mom Kris Jenner about her longtime boyfriend’s mysterious background, Khloé Kardashian found herself in the middle of a full-blown family feud on the Sunday, May 26, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The Corey Gamble drama began when Kanye West woke the 38-year-old with a series of texts at 6 in the morning, accusing Corey of being withholding. As Kanye was noticeably absent from filming, Kim Kardashian recounted the texts saying, “Kanye texts Corey something along the lines of, ‘Look, we don’t know you. We’ve never met any of your family members.’” Kris then accused Kanye of bringing “bad energy” into their home at such an early hour of the day.

While Kim acknowledged that Kanye’s timing wasn’t great, Khloé stood up for her brother-in-law, telling Kris, “I agree with that statement from Kanye. We don’t know anything about Corey like that.” Kris concluded the heated confrontation by begging her children to not “talk s–t to Kanye” about Corey. Kris called Kanye’s actions “rude” and said, “I would never disrespect someone like that.”

In a testimonial shot, Khloé explained that her lack of closeness with her mother’s long-term partner originated because she thought the relationship wouldn’t last. Ouch!

The episode then took a turn for the awkward when Khloé and best friend Malika Haqq arrived for a girls’ weekend at Kris’ Palm Springs compound only to discover that Corey was unexpectedly joining them. Khloé appeared frustrated in a testimonial saying, “Coming off of the talk about Kanye and Corey, I can’t believe my mom never gave me a heads up that Corey’s here.”

Khloé and Malika sat through a brief but tense meal with Kris and Corey and listened as Corey rambled about his reasons for being secretive. Corey explained, “A person like me gets criticized for not talking about their business. … I’ve been so secretive in a lot of significant people’s lives and I don’t talk about it because it’s not my place to talk about it.”

Corey added, “Blabbermouths f–k up their lives for themselves and others.” After eating, Khloé and Malika quickly retreated to their bedroom and left early the next morning.

Eventually, Khloé spoke with Kris one-on-one and defended her decision to take Kanye’s side when it came to confronting Corey. She explained that, while she didn’t agree with the timing of Kanye’s accusations, she felt the need to stand with him. Kris opened up about her pain saying, “When you do question my relationship with Corey, this isn’t OK and it hurts feelings.” Kris added in an interview shot, “Corey’s a part of the family. He isn’t going anywhere and she needs to be nice.”

The episode concluded with Kim and Khloé sitting down with Corey and explaining the reasons behind their distrust. Kim revealed, “Kourtney, Khloé and Rob [Kardashian] saw my dad go through different relationships with people who were so nice in the beginning, got my dad to marry them, the second they got married, [they] flipped.” Kim added, “We would literally give them such hell.”

Corey then opened up to the sisters about his lack of transparency when it comes to introducing his family to them. Emotionally, he revealed, “My best friend slash the lady who raised me died in November.” He added, “I don’t really bring people around y’all. … I keep everybody separate.” Khloé then made peace with Corey saying, “We’re happy you make our mom happy.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

